 KNS Catchup - Chomping At The Bit – 96five Family Radio

KNS Catchup – Chomping At The Bit

By Justin RouillonThursday 24 Oct 201996five Breakfast

96five's Ken, Nicky and Steve

Look back at the week that was with the KNS Catchup!

No topic on the whiteboard was too wacky with Ken, Nicky and Steve analysing mystery teeth, new kids words and asked the question – ‘is Wet ‘n’ Wild really an educational experience?

If you missed last week’s catchup you can listen here.

Three mates with microphones – Ken, Nicky and Steve come together with the great city of Brisbane every weekday morning from 6am to share fun, faith and family and everything about life’s journey. They love to have a laugh, talk from the heart and be a part of our great community. Read more about them here!

Most Friday’s during the school term you’ll find them at a local Brisbane Primary School broadcasting live for 96five’s School Excursion. Otherwise, they’re overlooking Brisbane from 96five’s Studio One.

Be prepared for a barrel full of laughs, games for the kids before school starts and probably a bucket of tears as well if you happen to catch one of the SOS calls!

Related Articles

KNS Catchup – Language Lotto

KNS Catchup – Suns Out, Guns Out

KNS Podcast – What’s up With Alien Insurance?

KNS Catchup – Lost in Translation

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

School Excursion to Redeemer Lutheran College

KNS Catchup – Chomping At The Bit

Dads: How To Stay Connected With Your Kids

WIN – A VIP Experience & Double Passes To Lauren Daigle’s World Tour

Malawi Sewing School Graduates Given a New Future

Pray For Rain As The Drought Crisis Worsens

A Focus On Holistic Education is #trending In Schools

Why You Should Worry Less About AI