KNS Catchup - Crazy Car Horns – 96five Family Radio

KNS Catchup – Crazy Car Horns

By Justin RouillonFriday 11 Oct 201996five Breakfast

Look back at the week that was with the KNS Catchup!

This week the team talked about crazy car horns, they surprised a very deserving Mum with a 96five SOS on World Mental Health Day, and played language lotto in French!  Ooh la la!!

If you missed last week’s catchup you can listen here.

Three mates with microphones – Ken, Nicky and Steve come together with the great city of Brisbane every weekday morning from 6am to share fun, faith and family and everything about life’s journey. They love to have a laugh, talk from the heart and be a part of our great community. Read more about them here!

Most Friday’s during the school term you’ll find them at a local Brisbane Primary School broadcasting live for 96five’s School Excursion. Otherwise, they’re overlooking Brisbane from 96five’s Studio One.

Be prepared for a barrel full of laughs, games for the kids before school starts and probably a bucket of tears as well if you happen to catch one of the SOS calls!

