 KNS Catchup - Language Lotto – 96five Family Radio

KNS Catchup – Language Lotto

By Justin RouillonFriday 4 Oct 201996five Breakfast

Look back at the week that was with the KNS Catchup!

This week the team had the scoop with Trump news, played language lotto – and why protein shakes could kill you!

If you missed last week’s catchup you can listen here.

Three mates with microphones – Ken, Nicky and Steve come together with the great city of Brisbane every weekday morning from 6am to share fun, faith and family and everything about life’s journey. They love to have a laugh, talk from the heart and be a part of our great community. Read more about them here!

Most Friday’s during the school term you’ll find them at a local Brisbane Primary School broadcasting live for 96five’s School Excursion. Otherwise, they’re overlooking Brisbane from 96five’s Studio One.

Be prepared for a barrel full of laughs, games for the kids before school starts and probably a bucket of tears as well if you happen to catch one of the SOS calls!

Related Articles

KNS Podcast – Family Monopoly, Teenage Grunts & 3 Word Band Names

KNS Podcast – Riddle Me This!

KNS Podcast – What’s up With Alien Insurance?

KNS Catchup – Lost in Translation

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Operation Christmas Child – Drop off your Shoebox at 96five!

KNS Catchup – Language Lotto

Dolly’s Dream

“Ride Like a Girl” – A Gutsy and Feminine Aussie Flick with a Big Heart

These Beach Safety Tips Will Prevent People from Drowning

Once A Term Cooking – Meal Plan Like A Boss!

How can I help my child be resilient?

The Storms We Make For Ourselves