 KNS Catchup - Lost in Translation – 96five Family Radio

KNS Catchup – Lost in Translation

By Justin RouillonFriday 27 Sep 201996five Breakfast

Look back at the week that was with the KNS Catchup!

This week the guys wondered do phone translators really work?  They also discovered something we all do but don’t admit it, and Nicky has noticed that her girls are growing up!

If you missed last week’s catchup you can listen here.

Three mates with microphones – Ken, Nicky and Steve come together with the great city of Brisbane every weekday morning from 6am to share fun, faith and family and everything about life’s journey. They love to have a laugh, talk from the heart and be a part of our great community. Read more about them here!

Most Friday’s during the school term you’ll find them at a local Brisbane Primary School broadcasting live for 96five’s School Excursion. Otherwise, they’re overlooking Brisbane from 96five’s Studio One.

Be prepared for a barrel full of laughs, games for the kids before school starts and probably a bucket of tears as well if you happen to catch one of the SOS calls!

Related Articles

KNS Podcast – What’s up With Alien Insurance?

KNS Podcast – What Does Shaking your Gallstones Sound Like on Radio!

KNS Podcast – What did Steve name his kitty cat?

KN&S Podcast – Nicky isn’t cool anymore… apparently.

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

International Coffee Day – Grab Your Free Coffee Voucher Here!

KNS Catchup – Lost in Translation

Viral Comedian John Crist on Roasting Christianity, and the Dark Heart Behind Comedy

The Wellbeing Challenge in Australian Schools

Being The One Percent

Navigating Your Teen’s Quest For Independence

What You Need to Know About the Driverless Age

How to Stop Work From Taking Over Your Life