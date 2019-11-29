 KNS Catchup - Tesla Turmoil! – 96five Family Radio

Throw a rock at the unbreakable window – what’s the worst that could happen?

Elon Musk’s demonstration of his new Tesla Cybertruck didn’t go exactly to plan, and Nicky’s almost accountant hubby was quick to note that this epic fail cost his company over 1 billion dollars!

Also on the agenda was roofs – and should you be on them? And airlines – what’s so good about that mob from across the ditch?

Elon Musk in front of smashed windows.

Elon Musk managed to look on the bright side after things didn’t go exactly to plan!

Three mates with microphones – Ken, Nicky and Steve come together with the great city of Brisbane every weekday morning from 6am to share fun, faith and family and everything about life’s journey. They love to have a laugh, talk from the heart and be a part of our great community. Read more about them here!

Most Friday’s during the school term you’ll find them at a local Brisbane Primary School broadcasting live for 96five’s School Excursion. Otherwise, they’re overlooking Brisbane from 96five’s Studio One.

Be prepared for a barrel full of laughs, games for the kids before school starts and probably a bucket of tears as well if you happen to catch one of the SOS calls!

