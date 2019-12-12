 KNS Catchup - The Most Wonderful Time of the Year – 96five Family Radio

KNS Catchup – The Most Wonderful Time of the Year

By 96five Thursday 12 Dec 201996five Breakfast

This week Ken, Nicky and Steve wanted to know all about Christmas traditions.

In particular, Nicky wanted suggestions on a new tradition for her!  Also on the agenda was the good ole’ USA, and the guys wondered if people break out in song when they hear your name.

Three mates with microphones – Ken, Nicky and Steve come together with the great city of Brisbane every weekday morning from 6am to share fun, faith and family and everything about life’s journey. They love to have a laugh, talk from the heart and be a part of our great community. Read more about them here!

Most Friday’s during the school term you’ll find them at a local Brisbane Primary School broadcasting live for 96five’s School Excursion. Otherwise, they’re overlooking Brisbane from 96five’s Studio One.

Be prepared for a barrel full of laughs, games for the kids before school starts and probably a bucket of tears as well if you happen to catch one of the SOS calls!

