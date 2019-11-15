KNS Catchup - Wide Awake in BrisVegas – 96five Family Radio

Christmas is only a few weeks away, but Ken, Nicky and Steve really wanted to know – is it too early to start saying Merry Christmas yet?

There was also a very strong babies and kids theme this week with sleep consultants and pool nuggets being top of the agenda!

If you missed last week’s catchup you can listen here.

Three mates with microphones – Ken, Nicky and Steve come together with the great city of Brisbane every weekday morning from 6am to share fun, faith and family and everything about life’s journey. They love to have a laugh, talk from the heart and be a part of our great community. Read more about them here!

Most Friday’s during the school term you’ll find them at a local Brisbane Primary School broadcasting live for 96five’s School Excursion. Otherwise, they’re overlooking Brisbane from 96five’s Studio One.

Be prepared for a barrel full of laughs, games for the kids before school starts and probably a bucket of tears as well if you happen to catch one of the SOS calls!