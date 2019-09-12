 KNS Podcast - Business Up Front & A Party In The Back! – 96five Family Radio

KNS Podcast – Business Up Front & A Party In The Back!

By Justin RouillonThursday 12 Sep 201996five Breakfast

This week on the Ken, Nicky & Steve Podcast the team ask the question – are mullets really back?

John Farnham rocked a mullet well into the 90’s.

The mullet was a style icon of the 80’s and early 90’s, but could it be due for a resurgence?

Killer butterflies also came up in conversation, and we found out why Ken won’t bless you if you sneeze three times!

If you missed last week’s podcast you can listen here.

Three mates with microphones – Ken, Nicky and Steve come together with the great city of Brisbane every weekday morning from 6am to share fun, faith and family and everything about life’s journey. They love to have a laugh, talk from the heart and be a part of our great community. Read more about them here!

Most Friday’s during the school term you’ll find them at a local Brisbane Primary School broadcasting live for 96five’s School Excursion. Otherwise, they’re overlooking Brisbane from 96five’s Studio One.

Be prepared for a barrel full of laughs, games for the kids before school starts and probably a bucket of tears as well if you happen to catch one of the SOS calls!

Related Articles

KNS Podcast – Family Monopoly, Teenage Grunts & 3 Word Band Names

KNS Podcast – Riddle Me This!

KNS Podcast – What’s up With Alien Insurance?

KNS Podcast – What Does Shaking your Gallstones Sound Like on Radio!

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Wildcare Australia – Nesting Box Drive

KNS Podcast – Business Up Front & A Party In The Back!

R U OK Day – A Question Could Save A Life

The 11 Dad Joke Styles, According to ‘How-To-Dad’ Jordan Watson

WIN – Family Passes to the Premiere Screening of Abominable!

96five School Excursion to Wilston State School

96five Supports Marriage Week: Keeping Your Marriage Strong When Kids Arrive

KNS Podcast – Riddle Me This!