KNS Podcast – Cats, Clubs and the Monday Blues

By Justin RouillonThursday 6 Jun 201996five Breakfast

This week on the KNS podcast…

Ken hates Mondays, Nicky’s Hubby joined a new club and why does Steve’s little kitty need to go to the vet?

Three mates with microphones – Ken, Nicky and Steve come together with the great city of Brisbane every weekday morning from 6am to share fun, faith and family and everything about life’s journey. They love to have a laugh, talk from the heart and be a part of our great community. Read more about them here!

Most Friday’s during the school term you’ll find them at a local Brisbane Primary School broadcasting live for 96five’s School Excursion. Otherwise, they’re overlooking Brisbane from 96five’s Studio One.

Be prepared for a barrel full of laughs, games for the kids before school starts and probably a bucket of tears as well if you happen to catch one of the SOS calls!

Check out previous podcasts!

KNS Podcast – YouTube news & Parenting Tips from Facebook???
KNS Podcast – What Was Steve Asked To Do At A Fish & Chip Shop
KNS Podcast – YouTube, What’s Most Watched???
KNS Podcast – find out what milestone Nicky’s daughter has just passed

Related Articles

KNS Podcast – Dog’s in Prams & Runaway Cows…

KNS Podcast – do people use their home gyms???

6555 Miracles Given by Brisbane!

KNS Podcast – find out what milestone Nicky’s daughter has just passed!

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

KNS Podcast – Cats, Clubs and the Monday Blues

Meeting the real Mrs Gladys Staines

You Are Doing Enough – Maintaining Balance in a Busy World

10 Ways to Make Your Marriage Fun Again

Lord Mayor Says It’s Special To Pray For The City

KNS Podcast – Whale Spies & False Freebies

“Poms” a Warm-Hearted Comedy [Movie Review]

The rise of the ‘Kidult’ in Australia