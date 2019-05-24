KN&S Podcast – what’s Ken’s view on evolution?

By 96five Friday 24 May 201996five Breakfast

96five KN&S Podcast

This week on the KN&S podcast…

What’s Ken’s views on evolution? Nicky had some interesting facts about toothaches and you’ll never believe what Steve is allowing his kids to do in the house!

Three mates with microphones – Ken, Nicky and Steve come together with the great city of Brisbane every weekday morning from 6am to share fun, faith and family and everything about life’s journey. They love to have a laugh, talk from the heart and be a part of our great community. Read more about them here!

Most Friday’s during the school term you’ll find them at a local Brisbane Primary School broadcasting live for 96five’s School Excursion. Otherwise, they’re overlooking Brisbane from 96five’s Studio One.

Be prepared for a barrel full of laughs, games for the kids before school starts and probably a bucket of tears as well if you happen to catch one of the SOS calls!

Check out previous podcasts!

KNS Podcast – Dog’s in Prams & Runaway Cows…
KNS Podcast – IKEA, living with a ninja & road testing theories!
KNS Podcast – Your Thoughts on Shopping Bags & how to Stop Nagging your Kids!
KNS Podcast – Chipped Teeth & Superheros Earning Money?

Related Articles

KNS Podcast – Dog’s in Prams & Runaway Cows…

KNS Podcast – why was Nicky a Christmas GRINCH???

KNS Podcast – Star Wars and Marriage?

KNS Podcast – IKEA, living with a ninja & road testing theories!

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

KN&S Podcast – what’s Ken’s view on evolution?

250th School Excursion to Shorncliffe State School

2019 Queensland Father of the Year nominations open

FLASH BACK: 13 Years of School Excursions!

Free Tickets to Advanced Screening of Movie OVERCOMER!

Do You Need an Instagram Reality Check?

What to Do When Your Spouse isn’t a Believer

Celebrating 96five’s 250th School Excursion!