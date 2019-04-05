KNS Podcast – YouTube news & Parenting Tips from Facebook???

By 96five Friday 5 Apr 201996five Breakfast

This week on the KNS podcast…

Ken had YouTube news. How is Steve’s son protecting him? Nicky is taking parenting tips from Facebook!

Three mates with microphones – Ken, Nicky and Steve come together with the great city of Brisbane every weekday morning from 6am to share fun, faith and family and everything about life’s journey. They love to have a laugh, talk from the heart and be a part of our great community. Read more about them here!

Most Friday’s during the school term you’ll find them at a local Brisbane Primary School broadcasting live for 96five’s School Excursion. Otherwise, they’re overlooking Brisbane from 96five’s Studio One.

Be prepared for a barrel full of laughs, games for the kids before school starts and probably a bucket of tears as well if you happen to catch one of the SOS calls!

