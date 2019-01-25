Long Hot Summer Playlist

If you’ve been listening to 96five for the past month you would have been hearing some of the best summer songs of all time as part of our ‘long, hot summer’.

With much of the country battling heatwave conditions over the past fortnight we thought it as good a time as any to have a look at the summer playlist we’ve compiled.

What makes a great summer song can be hard to quantify. It could be implicit in the lyrics, a feeling of freedom that the summer holidays can bring.

Or it could be a song that triggers a summer memory.

Although it wouldn’t be an immediate choice for many, U2’s album ‘Achtung Baby’ takes me back to the summer of 1991/92. It was released just prior to summer in ’91, and I couldn’t get it out of my tape deck (hey….I was still in high school), and to this day songs like The Fly and Zoo Station take me right back to that summer.

What’s one of your summer favourites? Does it appear on our list? If not let us know on our facebook page!