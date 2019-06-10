Love 96five, People & Promotions? We want YOU!

96five are looking for an enthusiastic & driven individual to join our team in a Promotions Assistant role!

The Promotions Assistant is responsible for assisting the Promotions Manager in running the fun, dynamic and vibrant Promotions Department – in particular spearheading the stations flagship goodwill segment ‘Request an SOS’, coordinating our Street Machine program (including live radio crosses), sourcing prizes to be used both on and off air and assisting at broadcasts and station events.

The Essentials:

  • High level of professional presentation – you’ll be representing the station at public events
  • Ability to bring creative ideas to the table. Must have your ‘Finger on the pulse’ using initiative to identify what needs to be done and the ability to work a task or project through to completion
  • Exceptional people skills e.g. Ability to converse with all types of people and a high level of empathy with listeners stories/struggles
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills
  • Comfortable with cold calling
  • Proven organisational, computer and online skills
  • Attention to detail and the ability to juggle multiple tasks simultaneously
  • A firm belief in the Mission and Values of Family Radio Ltd
  • Current Driver’s License

The Desirables:

  • Tertiary qualifications in Creative Industries and/or Events/Marketing
  • Media and/or radio experience
  • Ability to drive with a trailer on

Applications Close: 30th of June

Contact: If you believe you are compatible with the Mission, Vision and Values of 96five and have the requisite skills and experience for this role, please download & send this Application Form with your CV and cover letter to the attention of the Promotions Manager via jobs@96five.com, or post to: PO Box 965, Milton BC, QLD 4064.



