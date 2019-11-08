 Hope Worth Sharing - November Appeal 2019 – 96five Family Radio

Hope Worth Sharing – November Appeal 2019

By Shaliysh RobinsonFriday 8 Nov 2019

Thank You Brisbane!

We kicked off the 2019 November Appeal with enthusiasm and optimism… And Brisbane, you did not disappoint!

Thank you so much to everyone who has donated to our ‘Hope Worth Sharing’ November appeal. It’s because of YOU that this listener funded station can continue to broadcast a message of hope into the lives of this community.

We’re still running a bit short on the tally – please consider what you might be able to contribute to fully fund your 96five!

A special thank you from your Family Radio, 96five…

Here are some snaps from the week in the 96five Tally Room!

