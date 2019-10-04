Operation Christmas Child - Drop off your Shoebox at 96five! – 96five Family Radio

What is Operation Christmas Child (OCC)?
OCC is a unique project of Samaritan’s Purse that takes gift-filled shoeboxes to children in need in over 100 countries around the world. The mission of OCC is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way, and together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ.
In 2018, Australia and New Zealand sent 298,852 shoeboxes to Cambodia, Philippines, Fiji and Papua New Guinea. Globally there were 10,623,776 shoeboxes collected and sent to 112 countries and territories.
How Can YOU Help?
You can help by following the guide below on how to pack and send your shoebox! 96five is now open during office hours for you to drop off your shoebox!
How to Pack an OCC Shoebox…
- Shoebox: Order your pre-printed shoeboxes online or use a regular size shoebox with lid, no larger than an A4 page.
- Gifts: Choose a boy or girl and age group (2-4, 5-9 or 10-14) and fill your shoebox with gifts.
Gift Suggestions:
SOMETHING TO WEAR: t-shirt, polo shirt, shorts, skirt, cap, beanie, sandals, etc.
SOMETHING TO LOVE: teddy bear, doll, soft toy, etc.
SOMETHING SPECIAL: carry bag, sunglasses, bangles, stickers, necklaces, craft kits, wind-up torch, a personal note, a photo of yourself, etc.
SOMETHING FOR SCHOOL: exercise book, pencil case, pens, pencils, colouring pencils, sharpener, eraser, chalk, etc.
SOMETHING TO PLAY WITH: tennis ball, cars, skipping rope, marbles, musical instrument,
yo-yo, slinky, finger puppets, etc.
SOMETHING FOR PERSONAL HYGIENE: soap and face washer, toothbrush, hairbrush, comb, scrunchies, hair-clips, etc.
Do NOT include:
ITEMS THAT LEAK OR MELT: (these can spoil boxes) including toothpaste, shampoo, bubbles, crayons and plasticine/play dough
FOOD OR LOLLIES OF ANY KIND: (due to customs regulations) including medicines and vitamins
USED OR DAMAGED ITEMS: (due to customs regulations) including worn clothing and old toys
BREAKABLE ITEMS: including glass, porcelain and mirrors
ITEMS THAT CAN SCARE OR HARM A CHILD: including halloween, war or pirate-related items such as toy guns, knives, military figures or skull and crossbones
GAMBLING-RELATED ITEMS: including play money, playing cards and dominoes
RELIGIOUS LITERATURE: including tracts and Bibles (every child is given an Operation Christmas Child evangelistic book at an outreach event)
- Pray: Most importantly, pray for the child who will receive your gift. Include a personal note and photo.
- Include $10 donation: A donation of $10 is critical to cover shipping and other project costs. Donate online by ordering a standard label or to discover your shoebox destination, a Follow Your Box label (visit www.operationchristmaschild.org.au). If not donating online, complete the form in our How to Pack Your Shoebox brochure with your credit card details or place cash or cheque in an envelope inside your shoebox.
- Label: Every shoebox must be clearly labelled. If you ordered Follow Your Box labels, do not photocopy the barcoded label as it will not scan.
- Drop Off: Bring your shoebox gift to the 96five office (during office hours) in October!
81 Mina Parade, Alderley, Qld 4051
Or find your local drop-off point.