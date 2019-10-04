Operation Christmas Child - Drop off your Shoebox at 96five! – 96five Family Radio

What is Operation Christmas Child (OCC)?

OCC is a unique project of Samaritan’s Purse that takes gift-filled shoeboxes to children in need in over 100 countries around the world. The mission of OCC is to demonstrate God’s love in a tangible way, and together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ.

In 2018, Australia and New Zealand sent 298,852 shoeboxes to Cambodia, Philippines, Fiji and Papua New Guinea. Globally there were 10,623,776 shoeboxes collected and sent to 112 countries and territories.

How Can YOU Help?

You can help by following the guide below on how to pack and send your shoebox! 96five is now open during office hours for you to drop off your shoebox!

How to Pack an OCC Shoebox…