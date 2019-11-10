LISTEN - Remembrance Day Reflection from RAAF Chaplain Michelle Philp – 96five Family Radio

At the eleventh hour, on the eleventh day, of the eleventh month in 1918 the guns of the Western Front fell silent.

The silence signalled an end to the Great War, with the German leaders accepting unconditional surrender after four years of misery for those who fought and died in the trenches.

More than 330,000 Australians served during the First World War, with more than 60,000 never returning to our shores. Many of the dead have no known grave.

In 1919 the first Armistice Day commemorations were held, but over the ensuing century the day extended to include the remembrance of those who have fought and died in all wars.

At 11am Australian’s pause to reflect on the service and sacrifice of others, so that we can enjoy the life we lead today. It is an also an opportunity to think of those service personnel who are deployed and serving our country overseas.

Michelle Philp is the community chaplain at St Johns Anglican Church in Wishart and also an Air Force Chaplain at RAAF Base Amberley.

Michelle prepared a special message for 96five’s Family Worship ahead of todays commemorations – you can listen to the message in the audio player above.