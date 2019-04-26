School Excursion to Eatons Hill State School.

After a run of southside broadcasts we were once again on Brisbane’s north, this time at the leafy Eatons Hill State School.

With the breakfast team still enjoying their Easter break, the event was hosted by 96five’s Tim Bain and Timothy Charles.

Eatons Hill State School is one of the biggest primary schools in Queensland, with over 1100 students in attendance. The school is known for it’s AFL program with an excellence program on offer to talented students.

Students who are more artistic can take advantage of the schools well-established arts program. Last year the Eatons Hill built a purpose built dance studio, and is one of the only primary schools in the state to have such a facility. Dance is offered as a subject from Prep through to Year 6, with their teachers having performed with the Queensland and Australian Ballet’s.

Ed Gordon is the Acting Principal of Eaton’s Hill State School and says the school is also instilling a sense of global citizenship in their students.

“We wanted to develop a sense of empathy and an understanding of the world around them. In the last 14 months we’ve had 2 spell-a-thons and the kids have raised over $40,000 for a small village in Cambodia”.

Ed says that this money has changed the lives of the villagers, transforming their lives. The school has been able to provide this village with a dental van, a water filtration system, solar power, as well as technology to assist with education.

You can listen to the podcast with Ed Gordon in the podcast player above, and check out the gallery below.