School Excursion to Everton Park State School

By Justin RouillonFriday 10 May 2019

It was a cracker of a morning in Everton Park as Ken, Nicky and Steve continued their run of northside school excursions.

Everton Park is located in Brisbane’s inner north-west, and provided a picture perfect backdrop with a stunning sunrise and city views.

 

The million dollar view from Everton Park State School.

Aminta Miller is the principal of Everton Park State School and has been with the school since 2017, leading the school community of 530 students. Listen to Principal Miller talking with Ken. Nicky and Steve in the podcast player above.

The school dates back to 1934, and prides itself on the country feel, despite the proximity to the CBD.

Aminta Miller is the Principal of Everton Park State School.

Ms Miller says the P&C is the heartbeat of the school, being actively involved in school life. “We’ve got a very active school community, they get involved helping in the classroom, they help with sports and swimming and helping with reading.”

“We’ve got lots of volunteers who come in from the community – we’re very lucky.”

Check out some of the happy snaps from this morning’s broadcast in the gallery below.

