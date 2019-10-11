School Excursion to Ferny Hills State School – 96five Family Radio

With school holidays done and dusted we kicked off Term 4 with a School Excursion to Ferny Hills State School.

Ferny Hills has a great community spirit with 96five’s Ken, Nicky and Steve receiving a warm welcome from all students and staff.

Ferny Grove MP and Queensland Minister for Agricultural Industry Development and Fisheries Mark Furner was in attendance along with Moreton Bay Councillor Matt Constance. Both spoke warmly of the support that Ferny Hills State School enjoys from the wider community.

Brad Geisel is the principal and told 96five that being a smaller school has some big benefits.

“We have around 360 students so we’re all about community and we care. We’re about doing the best we can to make sure we deliver a quality education to our students.”

Principal Brad also said that the school was excited to be celebrating their 50th birthday in 2020.

“We’ll be holding an anniversary dinner in May where we’ll be welcoming back many past students and parents. There will also be an open day where people can come along and get a feel for what our school can offer. We’ve got a purpose built time capsule which we’ll be putting items into as part of the celebrations.”

If you’re a past student of Ferny Hills and want to stay informed about all the events for the 50th anniversary keep an eye on the Ferny Hills State School P&C Facebook page.

Check out all the fun of the morning in the gallery below!