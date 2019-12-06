School Excursion to QLD Children's Hospital School – 96five Family Radio

It seemed fitting that we set up in the heart of the city to launch the 96five Heart of Christmas Appeal for 2019.

Broadcasting from the forecourt of the Queensland Children’s Hospital in South Brisbane, this was a very special school excursion to encourage everyone to think about some of our bravest Queenslanders this Christmas.

The Queensland Children’s Hospital School supports those kids who face a stint in the hospital, whether it be a short or long stay.

Principal Steve Perry told 96five that it was important for the kids to have a sense of normality during their time in hospital.

“Every child who comes through the school needs to feel welcomed. Our teachers are really talented at engaging students – learning is fun!”

96five’s Heart of Christmas is your chance to support some truly deserving kids during this magical time of year. So when you’re doing your Christmas shopping over the next few weeks you can purchase a new toy or gift that will make a difference in a child’s life.

Click here for all the details, gift suggestions and drop off locations. You can also drop your gift off to the 96five studios between 9am and 4pm weekdays.

Check out all the fun from this morning’s broadcast below.