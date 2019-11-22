 School Excursion to Springwood Road State School – 96five Family Radio

School Excursion to Springwood Road State School

By Justin RouillonFriday 22 Nov 2019School Excursions

Students waving

With only a few weeks left in the school year it was always safe to assume the kids at Springwood Road would be full of beans.

The students weren’t just excited though, they were dancing up a storm as Ken, Nicky and Steve broadcast live from their school oval this morning.  Whether you wanted to floss, go boneless or bust out some Fortnite moves, it was all on show!

Teacher dancing

It wasn’t just the students showing off their moves!

Springwood Road is the first school in the state to roll out the Leader in Me program.  Principal Deb Robinson told 96five that the program is aimed at making the students more responsible within the school.

“It’s based on the 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, but a kids version essentially.  It reminds the kids that there’s a leader in everyone.  Deep down inside everyone there’s a talent, and it’s our job as teachers to dig down and find out what that is.”

Principal Deb also said that the program will help the students beyond their school years.

Principal Deb with headset

Listen to the interview with Principal Deb in the audio player above.

“At the end of the day we need to send them out to be functional citizens in the community, it can’t be ‘all about me’.  They have to consider others as well.”

Springwood Road is also well known in the community for their sports programs, and their community events to raise funds for the school.

Duke the DJ Dog

They see me struttin’….

We’re starting to fill up the calendar with School Excursion dates for 2020, so if you want Ken, Nicky and Steve to broadcast from your school fill out the nomination form here.

Check out all the fun from Springwood Road State School in the gallery below.

Related Articles

School Excursion: Starting out the day with Wellington Point State School!

Pancake’s galore at Enoggera State School!

96five School Excursion to Ormiston College

Thanks for having us L.O.R.D.S – what a cracker morning!

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

School Excursion to Springwood Road State School

3 Keys to Identifying Friction in Business

Food Insecurity In Australia? More Than 1 in 5 Aussies Have Not Had Enough To Eat.

KNS Catchup – Get A Haircut & Get A Real Job

Concert Review – Michael Sweet (Stryper)

A Balanced Approach to Parenting

Operation Christmas Child Shoeboxes Are On Their Way!

For The Woman Who’s Always Falling Short