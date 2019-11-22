School Excursion to Springwood Road State School – 96five Family Radio

With only a few weeks left in the school year it was always safe to assume the kids at Springwood Road would be full of beans.

The students weren’t just excited though, they were dancing up a storm as Ken, Nicky and Steve broadcast live from their school oval this morning. Whether you wanted to floss, go boneless or bust out some Fortnite moves, it was all on show!

Springwood Road is the first school in the state to roll out the Leader in Me program. Principal Deb Robinson told 96five that the program is aimed at making the students more responsible within the school.

“It’s based on the 7 Habits of Highly Effective People, but a kids version essentially. It reminds the kids that there’s a leader in everyone. Deep down inside everyone there’s a talent, and it’s our job as teachers to dig down and find out what that is.”

Principal Deb also said that the program will help the students beyond their school years.

“At the end of the day we need to send them out to be functional citizens in the community, it can’t be ‘all about me’. They have to consider others as well.”

Springwood Road is also well known in the community for their sports programs, and their community events to raise funds for the school.

We’re starting to fill up the calendar with School Excursion dates for 2020, so if you want Ken, Nicky and Steve to broadcast from your school fill out the nomination form here.

Check out all the fun from Springwood Road State School in the gallery below.