School Excursion to Windaroo State School

Our final School Excursion for Term 1 saw the team heading down the M1 to Windaroo State School in Logan.

Heavy rain during the week meant the broadcast was moved into the hall, but with only one day between the kids and holidays there were smiles all round.

Windaroo is just south of Beenleigh and at almost 1000 students strong is one of the biggest schools we’ve been to. It’s also one of the greenest we’ve seen, nestled between the bushland of Bahrs Scrub and the open spaces of Mount Warren Park and Yatala.

Alisha Le Brese is the Windaroo State School Principal.

This setting has led to the adoption of a green team within the school as principal Alisha Le Brese explains “we have a green team that’s linked to the science department that are proud to look after our school, we’re very environmentally friendly.”

Alisha also says the school is well known for their sporting and arts programs. “We hold and host zone athletics at the school, and our music program participates in a number of competitions throughout the year.”

Listen to the podcast with Windaroo State School Principal, Alisha in the player at the top of the page.

