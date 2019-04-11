Street Machine Locations

By Kathryn RichmondFriday 12 Apr 2019

96five’s Street Machines are out and about Brisbane every Friday at 3pm.

Check out the list below to find out where they will be this month!

April

19 GOOD FRIDAY – No Street Machine
26 Mabel Park, Paradise Rd Slacks Creek

May

3 Jacaranda Park, Wruck Crescent, Albany Creek
10 Battye Park, Hunter Street, Brassall
17 Aquatic Paradise Park, Commodore Drive, Birkdale
24 Frew Park, Frew Street, Milton
31 Grande Park, 40 Grande Street, Springfield Lakes

 

Check out 96five’s Instagram to see pics from our Street Machine Drops!

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

KNS Podcast – This Week’s Best Bits!

Fun n’ Free Easter School Holiday Activities

Find 96five’s Easter Team and WIN!

Street Machine Locations

Christians With Anxiety? It’s More Common Than You Think

Pastor’s Death Penalty Vow to Bali Nine

5 EGGS-tra Easy Easter Crafts

Want to win a trip to Vietnam with Luke & Susie?