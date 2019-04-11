96five’s Street Machines are out and about Brisbane every Friday at 3pm.
Check out the list below to find out where they will be this month!
April
|19
|GOOD FRIDAY – No Street Machine
|26
|Mabel Park, Paradise Rd Slacks Creek
May
|3
|Jacaranda Park, Wruck Crescent, Albany Creek
|10
|Battye Park, Hunter Street, Brassall
|17
|Aquatic Paradise Park, Commodore Drive, Birkdale
|24
|Frew Park, Frew Street, Milton
|31
|Grande Park, 40 Grande Street, Springfield Lakes
Check out 96five’s Instagram to see pics from our Street Machine Drops!