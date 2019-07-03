 The A-Team: Tell Us What You Really Think! – 96five Family Radio

The A-Team:
Tell Us What You Really Think!

By Justin RouillonWednesday 3 Jul 2019

96five is your radio station!

So we’re throwing the reins over to you with the 96five A-Team. It’s your opportunity to share ideas, give feedback on the music we play, and be an ambassador for awesomeness!

You’ll also have access to exclusive A-Team only prizes, as a little way to say thanks.

All you have to do is register here – and start your first survey. We’ll then let you know whenever a new survey is available, so you can give ongoing feedback.

“There are times when everything get’s way too much for me and I can’t cope, all of a sudden a song will come on and it’s exactly what I need right then and there” – Kim.

Take over the radio when you become a member of the A-Team!

We care about your opinion and we love the jibber jabber! So sign up now for the 96five A-Team, and let us know what you really think!

 

