Get your TICKETS NOW for "The Buzz" on 3rd Sept – 96five Family Radio

“The Buzz” is on 3rd Sept at Victoria Park – Garden Marquee with WEZ HONE speaking on Becoming a Marketing Machine.

Marketing your business can be the difference between success and failure. But with so many options, how do we know what is working and bringing the best ROI?

Wez will share practical tips on the process of adding online and offline marketing pillars as well as how to test and measure the effectiveness of each, so you can adjust your marketing strategy for the best results. Whether you are, or want to be in leadership of: a large corporation, Non Profit, middle management, a team, or a small business, this Buzz is for you.

“The Buzz” is an initiative of 96five to create a place for like-minded business people to meet, connect and learn concepts to strengthen and build their businesses. Join us for our next event.

Tuesday, 3rd Sept, 2019

5:30 – 7:30pm

Victoria Park – Garden Marquee

309 Herston Road, Herston

Tickets $30: includes nibbles, drinks on arrival, networking opportunities & presentation by Wez Hone with Q&A.

Wez Hone is Australia’s most practical business coach. Having worked with over 1000 businesses he loves to roll up his sleeves and focus on the ‘tactics’ that every business needs to win in the marketplace.

Wez currently owns businesses across multiple sectors which keeps him sharp on what works in the real world. Wez loves to get alongside business owners and help them quickly grow their business – he does this though his company Business GREENhouse.