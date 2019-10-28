"She Realised She Had Something to Offer Her Child" - The Call That Changed Her Life: Amanda's Story – 96five Family Radio

“She Realised She Had Something to Offer Her Child” – The Call That Changed Her Life: Amanda’s Story By Beth Rivers Monday 28 Oct 2019

Breakfast show presenter Nicky encountered Amanda early on in her time at 96five, while she was volunteering in the phone room. Amanda called in after dropping her child off at childcare — intending to end her life that day.

What happened next was amazing. Nicky says:

She turned on 96five and at that time we had something called Mummy Minutes, which always ended with ‘You’re doing a great job and thanks for being a mum’. She said she realised she had something to offer to her child and she didn’t go commit suicide that day.





Whatever you’re going through, or whatever stage of life you’re in, 96five is there to bring you joy and shine a light of hope into your day.

Need Support?

If you or someone you know is struggling or needs a compassionate listening person Lifeline on 13 11 14, or Australia’s Suicide Callback Service, on 1300 659 467. to talk to, please contactor Australia’s

Hope Worth Sharing

96five is a listener-funded community station and therefore we don’t receive the kind of income from ads that most stations do.

Share Hope with us by donating to our ‘Hope Worth Sharing’ appeal and help us reach more listeners like Amanda so they know the love of God and are reminded of their worth.

I want to donate to Hope Worth Sharing appeal