Wildcare Australia - Nesting Box Drive – 96five Family Radio

The current bush fire crisis is the worst start to fire season in Queensland’s history.

Main Picture: A koala mum and joey are rescued from the Gold Coast Hinterland fire near Canungra. Image: Jimboomba Police.

With blazes stretching from Stanthorpe near the NSW border to Lockhart River in the state’s far north, fire crews and emergency services have been stretched to the limit.

One of the worst fires occurred on the Sunshine Coast, which saw Peregian Beach locals evacuated and one home destroyed, as the fire tore through bushland near residences.

In the Gold Coast Hinterland crews are not out of the woods yet, with the Queensland Fire & Emergency Services predicting conditions will worsen over the weekend.

Sadly there have been some property losses, the most notable being the heritage listed Binna Burra Lodge.

Your Chance to Help Our Native Wildlife

The fires have also laid waste to thousands of hectares of native wildlife habitat, leaving many native animals vulnerable and afraid.

96five has partnered with Wildcare Australia as they launch their Nesting Box Drive. These nesting boxes will provide shelter to our Aussie birds and animals in the aftermath of the bushfires.

Your $50 donation will provide a high quality timber nesting box from the team at Nest Boxes Australia.

Heidi Cuschieri is a Wildlife Rescue Volunteer with Wildcare Australia and told 96five that the nesting boxes will have a huge impact on native fauna.

“Hundreds of species rely on tree hollows, so when those trees disappear their homes are gone as well as their food sources.”

The nesting boxes will be given to residents of bushfire affected communities, to help animals that have survived the fire.

“We can put those boxes up in the trees that remain, and they’re really important for our gliders, possums and birds. Possums in particular will have up to five nests in different trees to avoid predation.”

Get on Board

You can donate via Wildcare Australia’s Give Now Page. As a volunteer and non-profit organisation Wildcare Australia is a registered charity, and every donation over $2 is fully tax deductible.

Heidi also told 96five that they’re encouraging handy people to build nesting boxes, which can be dropped off at the 96five studios in Alderley. Wildcare have produced a set of detailed plans which you can follow.

Wildcare Australia was originally formed in 1993 as the Australian Koala Hospital Foundation by Dr Jonathan Hanger. The organisation has expanded to cover all native wildlife with their 24 hour wildlife emergency phone service. Apart from the rescue and rehabilitation of native animals Wildcare Australia are instrumental in community education.

They regularly hold presentations for schools and community groups about the native animals of South East Queensland, conservation issues and ways in which the general public can help the environment.