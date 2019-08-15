WIN: 'Overcomer' Movie Tickets – 96five Family Radio

Photo: Aryn Wright-Thompson, who plays the role of Hannah Scott in Overcomer.

96five is giving away tickets to the movie Overcomer which tells the story of a reluctant coach and the achievements of an extraordinary young woman.

Overcomer is another film from the Kendrick brothers Alex, Stephen, and Shannon whose best-known movie is War Room.

The movie follows the lives of a high school coach John Harrison (Ben Davies) and a teenage athlete Hannah Scott (Aryn Wright-Thompson).

Overcomer starts screening on August 22.

Tune in from Monday the 19th through to Friday 23rd of August from 6am to 6pm for your chance to win a double pass! Also keep an eye on 96fives Facebook & Instagram Pages for more changes to win!



