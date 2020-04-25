96five Launches Virtual School Excursions – 96five Family Radio

It’s official – the world is now operating entirely via Zoom meetings, House Party and Tik Tok.

For over a decade 96five has been visiting around 20 schools a year with the School Excursion Program. At last count the tally is sitting around the 300 mark.

In 2020 there was a packed schedule on the books, and our last school excursion to Morayfield State School took place on the same day that government restrictions on gatherings was announced.

The restrictions immediately wiped out the school excursion program along with every other social gathering over 500 people. Over the last month Australians have watched on as restrictions tightened and the world changed around us, leading to a reality that would have been unthinkable at the start of the year.

Like others, 96five has looked at how we can move our community interaction into the online world where possible.

Friday May 1st sees the launch of the first ever Virtual School Excursion; no longer will Ken and Nicky take their Brissy Brekky show on the road, they’ll be jumping into cyberspace instead.

Lawnton State School on Brisbane’s northside will have the honour of hosting the inaugural Virtual School Excursion, with Ken and Nicky remaining in the on-air studio, and being joined by Lawnton staff and students via Zoom.

Featuring all the fun of the real thing, with the added bonus of a wacky background – the 96five Virtual School Excursion will continue to make the school the star of the show.

The Virtual School Excursion with Ken, Nicky and Lawnton State School launches Friday May 1st from 6am, on Brisbane’s 96five.