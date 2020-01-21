96five - Live & Local Across The Day in 2020 – 96five Family Radio

Brisbane’s 96five is now all live, all local across the day.

Everyone is still on the bus – they’ve just switched seats!

You’ll now be waking up with Ken and Nicky for a Brissy Brekky, while former breakfast co-host Steve Lanzon will now be heard weekdays from 3pm. The Big Fun Radio Show with Steve will be one of the few local drive programs on offer on the Brisbane FM dial.

Dwayne Jeffries is 96five’s Chief Content Officer, and said that it was important for the station to focus on local issues.

“There is a real opportunity for the 96five family to grow our relationship with Brisbane with a live drive show. Steve is a much loved radio voice and part of our family, and to have that show hosted by him meets all of our needs. It allows us to connect to people where they’re at in both breakfast and drive.”

96five General Manager Arthur Muhl is excited that the station will be able to offer more local content, without increasing costs.

“Because we are community funded there are limitations to our resources, and with the changes we’ve made we have more local content on offer than last year. I’m thrilled that we haven’t lost anybody so it’s a win-win all round.”

96five night time listeners now will now have Luke and Susie keeping them company with their much loved perspective on family, faith and culture, right after the 7 News Simulcast finishes at 7pm.

The 96five weekday program is as follows:

6am-10am – The Brissy Brekky with Ken & Nicky

10am-12pm – Mornings with Tim Bain

12pm-3pm – Afternoons with Timothy Charles

3pm-6pm – The Big Fun Radio Show with Steve Lanzon

6pm-7pm – 7 News Simulcast

7pm-10pm – Luke & Susie: Faith. Family. Culture.