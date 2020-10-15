 96five Named as Finalist in CBAA Awards – 96five Family Radio

96five Named as Finalist in CBAA Awards

96five has been recognised for the stations coverage of ANZAC Day through the 96five Driveway Dawn Service, hosted by Arthur Muhl and produced by Justin Rouillon.

By 96five Thursday 15 Oct 2020

96five has been named as a finalist in this year’s CBAA Community Radio Awards in the category of Best Radio Program (Talks).

The Community Broadcasting Association of Australia (CBAA) Community Radio Awards aim to celebrate innovation, perseverance and community champions within the sector, celebrating the best in community radio across the country.

96five has been recognised for the stations coverage of ANZAC Day, through the 96five Driveway Dawn Service.  The half hour program was hosted by Arthur Muhl, produced by Justin Rouillon, and featured reflections from defence chaplains Haydn Parsons (Australian Army), Michelle Philp (RAAF) and Stephen Briggs (Royal Australian Navy).

The program was also broadcast nationally on the Vision Radio Network.

This year Australians gathered on their driveways to remember the service of our defence forces. Image: RSL.

Host Arthur Muhl said that the Driveway Dawn Service was a great opportunity to spread hope during a time of great uncertainty.

“It was fabulous to be able to utilise our resources and create local programming that helped people commemorate ANZAC Day after the cancellation of traditional dawn services and marches.  96five has had a long history of connecting with defence chaplains, and are fully behind the work they do in supporting our defence and veteran communities.”

Winners will be named on Monday November 2nd.

 

 

