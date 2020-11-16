96five SOS - A Garden for Bruce – 96five Family Radio

Bruce and his wife Donna recently received the news that Bruce has a Giloblastoma; an incurable stage 4 brain cancer.

By Justin Rouillon Monday 16 Nov 2020

Main Image: (L-R) Brianna McCoskey, Bruce and Donna Mackey & Darien Panter. Listen: Ken & Nicky call Bruce with another 96five SOS Call.

When Bruce Mackey was diagnosed with a brain tumour in August, he was rushed in for emergency surgery to have it removed.

Just a few days later Bruce, his wife Donna and their family received the news that Bruce’s tumour was in fact a glioblastoma; an incurable stage 4 brain cancer.

Bruce was nominated for a 96five SOS by his daughter Brianna saying, “It’s hard to describe just how sad this news has been and how much it’s impacted the whole family. It’s coupled with the fact we also lost Mum suddenly 10 years ago. Dad is now resting at home and has had to stop work, and my step-mum is now becoming a full-time carer. We’re all doing what we can.”

With life being filled up with medical appointments, Brianna would love to see Bruce and Donna both be able to relax when they can.

“Dad had planned to do some backyard and house renovations before all this happened. Now he will no longer be able to do that, but we have started to build a happy space, with some low set garden beds and the beginnings of a chicken coop. All of this is kind of a way to keep Dad busy but then once it’s all done he can tend to his own little oasis each day.”

When Ken and Nicky surprised Bruce with a 96five SOS Call he told them that he was appreciative of what his family had achieved so far at his Kallangur property.

“We had plans to landscape and rejuvenate both the front and back yards, but I get exhausted pretty quickly. The family has been brilliant since August and when I haven’t been able to do much.”

When Bruce opened his front door to find the 96five SOS crew and a ute full of gardening supplies he couldn’t hold back the tears, saying the support was overwhelming.

“I’m so appreciative of this, and the love people show in Brisbane is just amazing. When times are tough, people just pull together and help you out.”

It wasn’t just gardening supplies that arrived for Bruce’s happy space, but the following, thanks to our amazing SOS partners.

Thanks to Capalaba Produce, who have supplied a voucher for six laying chickens (for when the coop is finished and ready), plus a garden goods pack valued at $250. This pack included compost, soil improvers, organic fertiliser and potting mix.

Bruce and Donna will be able to spend a luxurious weekend away, relaxing at Ripples on the Creek in Northern New South Wales. They’ll receive a two night stay in a country cabin, a continental breakfast hamper, box of chocolates, a Lush bath bomb and spa robe hire,

And Theo’s Garden Centre – Bruce’s favourite local nursery chipped in as well, with a voucher to purchase flowers such as daisies, desert rose and peonies for his new garden beds.

We need to say a massive thank you to our wonderful SOS partners for blessing Bruce and his family, as they create a happy space for Bruce to tend to and enjoy each day.

