96five SOS - Brave Mum of Four Fights Brain Cancer [Audio] – 96five Family Radio

Main Image: Nicki pictured with son Talon; listen to the SOS Call in the audio player above.

You couldn’t wipe the smile from Nicki’s face once she realised why the 96five crew were standing on her doorstep.

At first bemused, but when a phone with Ken and Nicky on the other end was thrust into her hands the penny dropped.

As Nicki told Ken and our Nicky – the last few months have been particularly difficult.

“In November I went to the hospital for brain surgery after being diagnosed with brain cancer. I’ve had the surgery, I’ve had radium and I’m now going through chemo which is making me sick all the time.”

This week Nicki will find out whether or not she can remain on chemotherapy and what her long-term prognosis is. To make matters worse the Ipswich mum of 4 has just recently separated from her partner, but Nicki is stoic saying that her and the kids are fighting on.

“It’s not the best situation, but the kids are doing as well as they can be.”

Kindness of Family

The family have moved in to Nicki’s mums house and have been reliant on the help of others to cope with school runs and daily life while Nicki undergoes treatment.

To say that this recently separated single mother of four has been battling while also fighting cancer is an understatement, and the community wanted her to know that she’s not alone in her fight. Nicki has been desperate to make as many memories with her kids throughout this uncertain time.

Nicki was nominated for a 96five SOS by her friends Kristy and Karley, saying that money has been tight, and asking was there anyone that could help that could make memories.

So we put the call out and the help came in! As part of the 96five SOS program the Woolley family have received a family pass to Aussie World on the Sunshine Coast, as well as a family pass for some whale watching on the Gold Coast.

These two experiences were gifted to the family by a generous donor who wished to be unnamed; if you or your business ever want to assist in this way get in touch with 96five.

The family also received 4 scooters from Globber Scooters, so each of the kids can hit the local skate park in style, as well as a family photo shoot from Hannah Redman Images.

It’s a very big thank you to all of the sponsors who made this SOS possible!

