96five SOS Follow Up - Malcolm & Michelle – 96five Family Radio

A couple of weeks ago we brought you the story of Malcolm and Michelle (pictured above with 96five’s Bec Miegel, as the community reached out to them with a 96five SOS call.

Malcolm has spent the last 15 years working with young people as a chaplain in several Ipswich schools, but in April was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease or MND.

Malcolm and Michelle have six kids of their own, but have also opened their doors to plenty of other children over the years. The couple have fostered a staggering 80 kids over the years with respite and long term care. Clearly this is an amazing family, and even as the family faces their toughest challenge Malcolm is remaining positive.

“It makes God more real to me – more than just words in a book. (The Bible says) that even though the outward body will perish, my inner man is renewed day by day, and that’s been my experience.”

One of the things that Malcolm and Michelle really wanted to do is a renewal of their wedding vows. They are planning on doing this on August 22nd, while Malcolm is still able to walk down the aisle.

So we put the call out to the 96five family to help with the special day. We were overwhelmed with offers of help for this beautiful family.

We have to say a big thank you to the following listeners, organisations and businesses who have put their hands up to help: