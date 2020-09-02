96five SOS For a Brave Dad Ahead of Father's Day – 96five Family Radio

Main Image: Lachlan, Lowana, Otis and Sonny (supplied). Listen: Ken & Nicky with Lachlan’s 96five SOS call.

There’s never a good time for a leukemia diagnosis, but for Lachlan and Lowana, the news came amidst a pandemic and a pregnancy.

Lachlan is father to three-year-old Otis and 11 month old Sonny, and with partner Lowana expecting baby number three in just a few weeks, his diagnosis has dealt a blow to the young family.

Restrictions during COVID have meant that his boys have not always been able to visit him during hospital visits, and partner Lowana has had to continue working to support the family.

Sarah is one of the family’s daycare educators and nominated Lachlan for a 96five SOS due to the strength they’ve all shown through this diagnosis.

Lachlan told 96five’s Ken and Nicky that it’s been a rough few months for him, Lowana and the kids.

“I’ve just been in and out of hospital a few times a week since June; it’s been a juggle for Lowana, and a change in life as we’ve never been regulars in a health care facility.”

There is some light at the end of the tunnel, with doctors optimistic for a full recovery. The family is now disucssing options for a full bone marrow transplant, and are looking forward to a 100 day treatment break on the horizon.

To let them know that the community was thinking of them a couple of fantastic businesses stepped up to bless this young family.

Because Lachlan loves the ocean and anything on the water, Gold Coast Water Sports have provided a jetski, parasail and flyboard voucher for two people, valued at $470.

With baby number three not far away, the team at The Manor on Tamborine Mountain have said come and have a babymoon on us! Lachlan and Lowana will be enjoying a night away, as well as breakfast and lunch to complete the experience.

And Alison at Little Toy Tribe didn’t want the boys forgotten about, so she has thrown in a $100 voucher, for a little something special just for them.

Thanks so much to those fabulous businesses who have supported this 96five SOS.

Gold Coast Waters Sports is the number one water sports company on the Coast with jetski hire, parasail flights, jetboat rides and the coolest new trend…the flyboard! Voted in the top 10% of attractions worldwide on Trip Advisor, it’s the coolest and most thrilling way of getting the family outside and is just as much fun for Mum and Dad as the kids. Visit goldcoastwatersports.com and book now to get out of the house and on the water!

The Manor on Tamborine Mountain are a family run resort, featuring a licensed restaurant and café as well as the best accommodation on the mountain! The Manor is perfect for functions, conferences, weddings or just a weekend away. The Manor’s split-level Victorian suites each offer a queen size bed, private balcony, air-conditioning, fireplace, TV, and use of the tennis court, pool sauna and spa. The Manor is located close to shopping and the cellar doors of the famous Gallery Walk.

Little Toy Tribe was founded by Alison, an early childhood educator turned stay at home mum, as a way for kids to grow and learn through play. The store is located at Wynnum and features beautiful wooden toys by Grimms, as well as toys for sensory play, toys to build fine motor skills and a huge range of arts and crafts. Shop in store or online, with free shipping for orders over $200.

