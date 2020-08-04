 96five SOS For a Community Leader – 96five Family Radio

96five SOS For a Community Leader

By Justin RouillonWednesday 5 Aug 2020SOS

Main Image: June with Josh from Nosh Mowing & Gardening.  Listen: Ken & Nicky surprise June with a 96five SOS call.

Throughout Springfield and the Western Suburbs, June Johnson is known far and wide for her service to the community.

The Camira mum of four has long been involved with the Westside Community Care Network, prioritising helping others over time for herself.

June with her four children.

June’s daughter Kirsty told 96five that her Mum faced tragedy early on in life.

“Mum was raised in Salisbury in the ’50s and lost her mother to cancer when she was only 17.  She has always had to cope on her own and just “make it through”.  I am one of four children who love our mum so dearly; she’s brought all of us up with a great relationship with God and continues to bless those around her daily.”

In nominating June for a 96five SOS, Kirsty said that even though her Mum struggles with hypothyroidism which can leave her feeling exhausted, she will never accept help from anyone else.

Kirsty had a simple request – some help with June’s two acre lawn, and something that will help her relax.

Thanks to two amazing local businesses, that request has been filled!

This morning June received a 96five SOS call from Ken and Nicky to tell her that she was being sent off for a massage at The Lakes Massage in Springfield, just as Josh from Nosh Mowing & Gardening rode in on his mower to attack that huge lawn!

Carrie McDowall from The Lakes Massage at Springfield.

We need to say a big thank you to the two incredible local businesses that jumped on board to give June some downtime.

The Lakes Massage is the number one choice in Springfield Lakes for all your Remedial, Relaxation & Pregnancy Massage Therapies, conveniently located at Orion Shopping Centre.  Book online at thelakesmassage.com.au.

Nosh Mowing and Gardening specialise in lawn and garden care!  From big business to the backyard, Nosh Mowing and Gardening gardens with heart. Its NOSH or never.

 

Related Articles

96five SOS – The Smallest PCYC With The Biggest Heart

96five SOS – Malcolm’s MND Battle

96five SOS Follow Up – Malcolm & Michelle [Audio]

96five SOS – Help For A Young Saver

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Police Take Action After Border Breaches – New Border Information Here

Fighting Mac & The Battle of Lone Pine

Massive Explosion In Lebanon’s Capital

96five SOS For a Community Leader

Ten Things I Want My Tween Son to Know

Tunnel Boring Machines Arrive in Brisbane to Dig Cross River Rail Tunnels

15 Tips to Improve Your Cash Flow Immediately

National Homelessness Week: Rosies are Friends on the Street