96five SOS - Malcolm's MND Battle – 96five Family Radio

Image: Malcolm Covele with 96five's Bec Miegel and wife Michelle.

To say that Malcolm Covele is passionate about inspiring the next generation is a bit of an understatement.

The Ipswich father of six and chaplain has served the community since 2006 with chaplaincy roles at Bremer State High, Redbank High, Bundamba High and the Brisbane Youth Centre. Malcolm has also been involved with chaplaincy support in the state prison system.

As well as supporting youth through chaplaincy Malcolm and his wife have fostered 80 children. That’s not a typo….80 children have been welcomed into the Covele home for respite and long term care.

Tragically, Malcolm was given a devastating diagnosis just prior to Anzac Day. After feeling tired for some time, Malcolm was told he was suffering from Motor Neurone Disease, and although his spirits are high he has already started to feel weaker in his arms and legs.

Motor Neurone Disease or MND is a degenerative condition where the motor nerves or nuerons die, leading to muscular weakness and paralysis.

Malcolm was nominated for a 96five SOS by wife Michelle, who said that Malcolm is the most giving person, not only through his chaplaincy and foster care, but also through his involvement in the Chasah Church in Springfield. He runs a regular church in the park event as an outreach to the community, and is involved in other areas of the church’s ministry.

Malcolm and Michelle are planning on renewing their wedding vows on Saturday August 22nd. We’d love to step up as a community and help them with this celebration in any way we can. If you can help this amazing couple we’d love to hear from you! We’re looking for assistance with flowers, photography, dresses/suits, transport and just general help on the day. Just fill out the form at the bottom of the page and we’ll be in touch.

Thanks to our SOS partners we were able to provide Malcolm with the following:

a $200 gift card and picnic set from Providence South Ripley

a holiday escape on the Gold Coast from our friends at Paradise Resort – 5 nights at the family friendly resort for Malcolm, Michelle and the five children they are currently fostering; this holiday also includes continental breakfasts, children’s activities, unlimited use of the water park, plus more and is valued at almost $3000

We need to say a big thank you to our SOS partners for helping out this amazing couple.

