96five SOS - You've Got a Friend In Me – 96five Family Radio

Main Image: Linda Kimpton (centre) with friends Janine Lewis (L) and Jackie Lou (R). Listen: 96five’s Ken & Nicky reach out to Linda with an SOS call.

The story at the heart of today’s SOS call is all about friendship and not having to go it alone.

When Linda Kimpton’s 12 year old daughter Ruby was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in March it was of course, the news that no parent wants to receive. The cancer diagnosis was yet another challenge to face for the single mum of three, and her two other children Nikita and Luke.

But with the support of friends Janine and Jackie, the family are starting to emerge on the other side of a cancer journey with positive news.

Ruby is now on the road to recovery after months of extensive chemotherapy, but the treatment has left both her and Linda physically exhausted.

Linda was nominated for an SOS call by friends Janine and Jackie, with Janine telling 96five that despite Linda’s tanks having been emptied, she is always there for her family and friends.

“Linda is so kind and giving to everyone around her. I’m self employed, and during COVID she was ordering products from me to help me out, even though she was doing it tough financially.”

Janine and Jackie really wanted the family to know that others were thinking of them, and for Ruby to know that there was so much more to look forward to in life.

Linda told 96five that the SOS call and her friends support meant a huge amount to her.

“The situation that I’ve been in does seclude me from other people – I don’t have the means financially to really ever go out. To have these people around me who understand the depths of what I’m going through is amazing; I don’t feel alone and I feel worthwhile again. I put that down to my friends who have really been like family.”

Janine and Linda’s friendship seems almost like destiny, with the pair having lived at the same address in The Gap, but around 30 years apart! Listen to Janine tell the story below:

To let Linda and the kids know that Brisbane was thinking of them, the family are off to The Jungle Adventure Play at Tingalpa to enjoy an Art Session for 10 people, which will be perfect if Ruby isn’t feeling up to a big adventure. This also includes a Tribal Climb Session for 10, as well as a party pack of delicious food for everyone to enjoy!

The team at The Gap’s Woody Pear Florist wanted Linda and Ruby to know how beautiful and special they both are, donating a lovely bouquet of flowers for both. And not wanting Nikita and Luke to miss out, they also included a gourmet hamper stacked to the brim with delicious fruit, cheeses and snacks, as well as candles to help the family relax.

