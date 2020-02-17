 96five's Autumn Deal Breaker Sale is here!!! – 96five Family Radio

96five’s Autumn Deal Breaker Sale is here!!!

By Lynne BeckittMonday 17 Feb 2020

The leaves are falling and so are the prices this season with 96five’s AUTUMN DEAL BREAKER Packages. SAVE UP TO 55% OFF selected rates!

Two great packages are on offer but ONLY FOR A LIMITED TIME. This is a great opportunity to purchase highly discounted air-time to reach our loyal listeners with your message… and you get a fantastic bonus gift, to enjoy yourself or use as a prize within your organisation!

Packages start at $3499 + GST  and include free production and a $300 Mastercard Gift Card.

For more information about our Autumn Deal Breaker packages, contact the station on 07 3552 0965 or enter your contact details below for an Account Manager to call you back.

The value is a no brainer – but don’t take it from us hear what other’s say about 96five sponsorship click here!

