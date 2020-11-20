96five's Building Hope Appeal Begins Monday – 96five Family Radio

We only exist, and continue to be able to be here, because of the amazing generosity of people just like you — our listeners, our readers, our viewers and our social media followers!

By 96five Friday 20 Nov 2020

We’re so excited to be on the cusp of another November Appeal, which is your chance to partner with 96five as we continue to build hope in Brisbane throughout 2021.

A few times a year, you may turn on your radio and hear our announcers asking for your financial support. Maybe you receive supporter emails, or have seen one of our ‘Why I Donate to 96five’ videos on social media.

If you have questions about why we ask for your financial support, where the funds go and how secure our processes are, we hope the following information is helpful. If not, please don’t hesitate to get in touch with our team on 3552 0965.

Why We Fundraise

Why are you asking for money?

96five is a not-for-profit, community funded media organisation sharing messages of hope daily on radio, online and via social media. We only exist, and continue to be able to be here, because of the amazing generosity of people just like you — our listeners, our readers, our viewers and our social media followers!

How do you spend the money people donate?

The Annual cost of running the ministry is $3,271, 915

These funds come from:

Listener Support = $1,912,000 (58%) [1][2]

Business Sponsorship = $1,533,900 (41%)

Rental and Services = $25,000 (1%)

1 To raise that $1,912,000, we spend $277,000 (14%)

2 $968,000 in June Appeal; $260,000 in regular monthly giving; $515,000 in November Appeal

Expenses

People = $2,107,949

Administration = $753,367

Programming/Operations = $147,663

Property/Utilities = $173,606

Other = $89,330

In each expense line there are many more lines of detail that we’d be happy to discuss or send you our annual report. Contact Us

Who We Are

How many people listen to 96five?

Around 387,000 people listen to 96five every month, with an average weekly listening time of 5.6 hours.

What is the breakdown of 96five income?

Key supporters and listener donations – 58%, business sponsorship – 41%, other 1%.

What is the mission of 96five?

To impact people with experiences of God’s love so that they may become more like Christ and the world more like the Kingdom.

Read our full Mission Vision.

Is 96five a commercial radio station?

No, 96five belongs to a non-profit organisation called Family Radio Ltd, that relies on the community and listeners to support its operation.

You can find more under About us and Support 96five.

Who runs 96five?

Family Radio Ltd — a non-profit organisation — owns and manages 96five.

A Board of Directors provides governance and strategic direction while a team of dedicated staff look after the day-to-day operations.

Is 96five associated with a particular Christian denomination?

No, there is no affiliation with any particular denomination.

Taking Donations and Online Security

Is my donation tax-deductable?

Yes, Family Radio Ltd is an Australian Taxation Office-endorsed ‘deductible gift recipient’ (DGR).

Any donations of $2 or more made by Australian residents to our organisation are tax-deductible.

Is it safe to make a donation online?

Yes, it is.

96five uses SecurePay’s Internet Payment Gateway to provide a secure environment for the authorisation of credit card transactions over the Internet. Confidential information including client credit card details are encrypted the moment they are transmitted from the client’s browser to the banking network using industry standard SSL 128-bit RC4 encryption technology.

A client’s credit card details are not stored anywhere online, and the only company who has access to this data is the merchant’s bank. The bank also sends confirmation information via the same encryption technology back to the client’s browser. These secure processes provide clients with peace of mind when purchasing online.

If I don’t want to donate online, what are my other payment options?

You can make a credit card donation during business hours by phone on 07-3552 0965 (or 1300 965 965 during our on-air appeal hours).

96five Bank Deposit Details

Please reference your surname and your supporter reference number.

(You can contact the 96five studios to obtain your reference number)

Bank: National Australia Bank (NAB)

Account Name: Family Radio

BSB Number: 084-817

Account Number: 90-797-9683

Direct Debit

To give via direct debit, please contact the 96five studios on 07 3552 0965 or email the team at community@96five.com. We will send you a form to fill in your bank account information.

Cheque

Please make payable to ‘Family Radio’ or ‘96five’ and post to:

P O Box 965, Milton BC, QLD, 4046

I’m an existing 96five monthly ‘Family Friend’. How do I change or update my details?

You can update your details, including credit card information, by contacting the 96five studios on 07 3552 0965 or email the team at community@96five.com.