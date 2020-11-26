96five's Building Hope Appeal - Final Day – 96five Family Radio

It's not too late to give to the Building Hope Appeal - you can make your donation at 96five.com

By Justin Rouillon Friday 27 Nov 2020

It’s the final day of the 96five November 2020 Building Hope Appeal – UPDATED 5:30pm

This annual appeal will raise the needed funds to keep 96five broadcasting a message of hope to Brisbane into 2021.

As at the time of writing, the appeal tally was sitting at 78% of the target and had seen the introduction of 92 new family friends. These family friends are regular monthly contributors, who ensure that 96five have a steady stream of income going forward into the new year.

It’s always difficult asking for money, especially after a year where so many of us have struggled through a health and economic crisis.

But the reality is that without these fundraising events, 96five would simply not exist. We are licensed as a community station, with restrictions on the amount of sponsorship revenue that we can generate, and receive no government funding.

So your support is critical in keeping 96five on the air. Thank you for your partnership during the November financial appeal which to date has been an astounding success!

We are still yet to hit our target and there is still time to give; all you need to do is call 1300 965 965 or click here to donate online.