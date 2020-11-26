 96five's Building Hope Appeal - Final Day – 96five Family Radio

96five’s Building Hope Appeal – Final Day

It's not too late to give to the Building Hope Appeal - you can make your donation at 96five.com

By Justin RouillonFriday 27 Nov 2020

It’s the final day of the 96five November 2020 Building Hope Appeal – UPDATED 5:30pm

This annual appeal will raise the needed funds to keep 96five broadcasting a message of hope to Brisbane into 2021.

As at the time of writing, the appeal tally was sitting at 78% of the target and had seen the introduction of 92 new family friends.  These family friends are regular monthly contributors, who ensure that 96five have a steady stream of income going forward into the new year.

It’s always difficult asking for money, especially after a year where so many of us have struggled through a health and economic crisis.

But the reality is that without these fundraising events, 96five would simply not exist.  We are licensed as a community station, with restrictions on the amount of sponsorship revenue that we can generate, and receive no government funding.

So your support is critical in keeping 96five on the air.  Thank you for your partnership during the November financial appeal which to date has been an astounding success!

We are still yet to hit our target and there is still time to give; all you need to do is call 1300 965 965 or click here to donate online.

Related Articles

“She Realised She Had Something to Offer Her Child” – The Call That Changed Her Life: Amanda’s Story

November Appeal 2018 Volunteers Needed!

The story behind the story!

Keep your ears tuned – it’s going to be exciting!

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

96five’s Building Hope Appeal – Final Day

Swim Australia CEO is Concerned Australians Families Are Opting Out of Swimming Lessons

Hillsong’s Robert Fergusson on How to Let God Speak Through Your Life Story

What is the Grandies Gifting Program?

96five’s Heart of Christmas

Tasty Gluten, Grain and Nut-Free Waffles

Changes to Queensland Border Restrictions From December 1st

‘Iso Habits’ – How to Keep the Good and Ditch the Bad