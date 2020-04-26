96five's Iso-Kitchen – 96five Family Radio

The 96five announcers are preparing to duke it out in a series of online kitchen cook offs.

Who will take the title of Iso-Kitchen Master? We know they can all talk the talk, but can they actually walk the walk?

Ken, Nicky, Steve and the two Tims want you to send through your culinary classic in the hopes that one of them can recreate it – the cheaper and easier the better!

Just fill in the form below with your details and your recipe, and we’ll let you know if your dish is chosen.

And what of the kitchen experience? Is there a dark horse in this race? Here’s everything you need to know about the contenders.

Ken – background in modern Kiwi cuisine – deconstructed lamb shanks anyone?

– background in modern Kiwi cuisine – deconstructed lamb shanks anyone? Nicky – combining classic Australian with traditional Filipino tastes, Nicky could be the one to watch.

– combining classic Australian with traditional Filipino tastes, Nicky could be the one to watch. Steve – loves his pub grub, does a mean chicken parmy.

– loves his pub grub, does a mean chicken parmy. Tim Charles – raised on a diet of Northern English staples – nothing better than a fry up with black pudding.

– raised on a diet of Northern English staples – nothing better than a fry up with black pudding. Tim Bain – following a Western Australian sojourn, Tim has returned to the east coast with a trick or two from the Margaret River region.