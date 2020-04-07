 April is Hope & Prayer Month at 96five! – 96five Family Radio

April is Hope & Prayer Month at 96five!

By Justin RouillonTuesday 7 Apr 2020

Praying for our listeners and their families during the month of April has become an annual tradition at 96five.

This year as we all come to terms with living through a global pandemic, we need to hold onto hope, and pray for one another more than ever.

Prayer is an important part of who we are at 96five. Prayer has the potential to transform people and cultures. Prayer has the ability to unite communities and build hope, regardless of circumstances.

Prayer is one of the ways we can support and journey with you in all seasons of life. To be with you in the times of trial and crisis and praise God with you in the moments of joy and celebration. If you have a prayer request you would like our team to uphold in prayer please submit your prayer request via the form below.

Hope & Prayer Team

If you have a heart for people and believe in the power of prayer we would love to have you as part of the Hope & Prayer Team. This team is made up of a diverse group of people from within the 96five community that pray for our listeners, supporters, staff team and ministry.

As part of this team you will receive regular email communications with a list of prayer requests/points. Following which you can pray for these requests at your convenience. If you would like to be part of the Hope & Prayer Team, let us know via the form below.

 

