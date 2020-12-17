City Prayer Gathering 2021 - One Heart, One Prayer, Our City – 96five Family Radio

The annual non-denominational prayer event will see Christians from all over Brisbane, unite with one heart to pray for the city God loves.

By 96five Thursday 17 Dec 2020

It’s been a year of turmoil unlike any of us have ever seen.

As we enter a new year, Brisbane will stand in prayer for the transformation of our city with the City Prayer Gathering on Sunday January 3rd 2021, at 5pm.

The annual non-denominational prayer event is supported by 96five, and will see Christians from all over Brisbane, unite with one heart to pray for the city God loves. The prayer gathering is normally held in King George Square, but because of the changing nature of coronavirus restrictions, will instead be hosted at Riverlife Baptist Church.

For those who may not want to join in person, the City Prayer Gathering will also be hosted online.

Start 2021 in prayer, as the City Prayer Gathering upholds our government, local leaders, community, and churches to God and ask for His wisdom, guidance, provision and renewal of hope in our city.

Both the physical gathering and online event are free to join, and open to all denominations. If you would like to attend in person you can book your free tickets here.

You can also view the online event from 5pm on Sunday January 3rd 2021, in the player below.

The City Prayer Gathering is proudly supported by 96five.