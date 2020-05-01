 First Ever Virtual School Excursion With Lawnton State School – 96five Family Radio

First Ever Virtual School Excursion With Lawnton State School

By Justin RouillonFriday 1 May 2020School Excursions

It’s a sign of the times with all students learning remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This morning 96five fired up the laptop and invited the staff and students of Lawnton State School to our first ever Virtual School Excursion.

It was so good to see so many smiling faces join Ken and Nicky via Zoom in the 96five studio.  One of the great things was not just connecting with 96five, but the students being able to connect with each other after being isolated from each other since before Easter.

Stuart Hovey is the Principal of Lawnton State School and told 96five that the Virtual School Excursion was just an extension of the family focus of the school.

“We talk about Lawnton State School being a family, even though we’re apart we’re all still one family and it’s great to be able to see everyone join together.  We have incredible staff, fantastic parents and amazing students, when you put all of those together, that’s what makes for a great school.”

Listen to the interview with Principal Stuart in the audio player above.

Even with the challenges of remote learning, Principal Stuart said that there have been some positives to come out of the situation.

“Each of our teachers has been connecting with our families through phone calls and also a daily morning show that we’ve been able to run on Facebook.  We’ve been able to do that each day as a way to stay connected with all of our families.  Even though we might have been dealt lemons, our job is to make lemonade!”

Channel 7 have been a big supporter of the School Excursions since the broadcasts started over a decade ago, and the Virtual School Excursion was no different.

With Jimmy the 7NEWS camerman in the studio, the team was also joined virtually by 7NEWS anchor Sharyn Ghidella who was full of praise for the community spirit of Lawnton State School.

“I think this is fantastic that you’ve been able to connect this way – I know they are very community minded and it’s wonderful to see all these faces on the screen and have an insight into their lives!”

Related Articles

Final School Excursion of 2019 to Bundamba State School

School Excursion: Starting out the day with Wellington Point State School!

Thanks for having us L.O.R.D.S – what a cracker morning!

School Excursion to QLD Children’s Hospital School

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

First Ever Virtual School Excursion With Lawnton State School

Adopting a Pet is a Great Antidote to Loneliness – But Consider These First

WIN!! A Personal Chef For Mother’s Day

Helping Your Blended Family Thrive, Not Just Survive

Red Frogs Supporting Teens In Isolation

The History of Revival

Coronavirus In Africa: One Brisbane Mum Makes A Difference

In This Rare Moment, the Whole World is Living the Same Story