Five Albums in Five Weeks - A Musical Coping Strategy – 96five Family Radio

So it’s official – the majority of Queensland parents will have an extra ball in the air as they facilitate home learning for the first 5 weeks of Term 2.

It’s super important for parents to have some down time each day, and what better way than with music.

You’ve probably been seeing album covers pop up in your social media feeds, as people share the music that has been important in their lives.

But let’s take it a step further and listen to the music! So we’ve come up with a bit of a challenge, it’s called 96five’s Five Albums in Five Weeks.

To help you get through this crazy stage (and anyone can play, it doesn’t have to be parents of school children), find one hour each week to listen to an album in full. Here’s the catch, you need to be focused on the music, so that means don’t play it in the background, put the screens away and listen to an album like we did in the ‘good ole days’.

It could be an old favourite, or something you’ve never listened to before. You could be going for a walk or a run, chilling by the pool, or just grabbing a cuppa once the kids have gone to bed. Just get listening!

And let us know what you’ve been listening to by sending us a message through Facebook.

To get you started we asked some of the 96five team what their top five albums of all time were.

Nicky Becker – Breakfast Presenter

5. The Phantom of the Opera (2004 Motion Picture Soundtrack) 4. Les Miserable (Motion Picture Soundtrack) 3. Garth Brooks – In Pieces 2. DC Talk – Supernatural 1. The Black Keys – Brothers



Tim Charles – Afternoons Presenter

5. Sade – The Best Of… 4. Simply Red – Stars 3. R.E.M – Out of Time 2. Dodgy – Free Peace Sweet 1. Bethel – Moments: Mighty Sound



Sha Robinson – Digital Editor

5. Adele – 25 4. Kanye West – Jesus is King 3. Leon Bridges – Coming Home 2. Rivers & Robots – All Things New 1. Chris Renzema – I’ll Be The Branches



Arthur Muhl – General Manager

5. Electric Light Orchestra – A New World Record 4. Jeff Wayne – War of the Worlds Soundtrack 3. Keith Green – For Him Who Has Ears To Hear 2. Barry Manilow – Greatest Hits 1. Dion – Best of the Gospel Years



Justin Rouillon – Content Creator/Web Editor

5. You Am I – Hi Fi Way 4. Miles Davis – Kind of Blue 3. Pedro the Lion – It’s Hard to Find a Friend 2. U2 – Achtung Baby 1. Radiohead – OK Computer



Dwayne Jeffries – Chief Content Officer

5. U2 – The Joshua Tree 4. Massive Attack – Mezzanine 3. Santana – Supernatural 2. Sting – Symphonicities 1. Fleetwood Mac – Rumours



Beth Rivers – Digital Media Manager