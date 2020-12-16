 Merry Christmas to All From 96five – 96five Family Radio

As this is our final Weekender email for 2021, we'd like to take this opportunity to wish you and your family a very merry Christmas from your 96five.

By 96five Thursday 17 Dec 2020

So with Christmas knocking, and the New Year almost upon us, the 96five Weekender team are signing off for 2020.

It’s been a wild ride in 2020 – from bushfires to pandemics, civil unrest to second waves – this is a year that will be remembered for all the wrong reasons.

And through it all, your 96five stood strong, broadcasting a message of hope not only on the air, but through our digital and social media channels.

In a year where uncertainty reigned supreme, you backed that message of hope, with the station recording our two most successful financial appeals of all time.  That support ensures that 96five remains in a strong position for 2021 to not only continue the ministry, but to grow and expand it.

From the 96five Weekender team – Beth, Justin and Sha; and on behalf of everyone at 96five, we wish your family a very merry Christmas and a safe holiday season.  We’ll return with the Weekender emails on January 22nd 2021.

