 Nominate Someone Now For a 96five SOS – 96five Family Radio

Nominate Someone Now For a 96five SOS

By Justin RouillonThursday 2 Jul 202096five Breakfast

Rebekah with Bec from 96five

It’s been a tough year all round, and we’ve all been impacted in some way by the changes in our world.

Do you know someone who’s been affected by the coronavirus shutdowns, or the economic climate?

Or maybe you know a family who’s been hit hard by a medical diagnosis or personal tragedy?

Ken Nicky and Steve with SOS recipients Jason and Sherie

The 96five SOS program helped Jason and Sherie in a very practical way.

Let them know that the community is standing with them by nominating them for a 96five SOS.

Click here to let us know who needs a lift.

96five’s SOS program has been running for around ten years and is a segment within our Breakfast Show that is designed to provide encouragement and practical assistance for a family or person who has been doing it tough. The program has impacted hundreds of lives across our city thanks largely to some very generous sponsors and businesses who partner with 96five.

Related Articles

96five SOS – The Smallest PCYC With The Biggest Heart

96five SOS – Brave Mum of Four Fights Brain Cancer [Audio]

96five SOS – Malcolm’s MND Battle

96five SOS Follow Up – Malcolm & Michelle [Audio]

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

Nominate Someone Now For a 96five SOS

Queensland COVID Restrictions Ease – What You Can Do From Friday July 3rd

Christmas in July Sponsorship Specials are Here!!!

When You Just Don’t Feel Like Loving

David Briddock – Changing The Lives of Prisoners From The Inside Out

COVID-19 and Our Foodie Culture. Will It Ever Be the Same?

Thanks Brisbane For Supporting the 96five June Appeal

Are Your Kids ‘Fun’? It Matters