Online Church Services Available In Brisbane – 96five Family Radio

With indoor public gatherings now being limited to less than 100 people, many Brisbane churches are moving to live streaming, in the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Some churches have had this facility in place for some time, while others have moved quickly to keep their communities together in the digital space.

We’ve put together a list of churches who will be live streaming below, and don’t forget you can also tune into 96five’s long running Family Worship. The program has been bringing the service to you for over 15 years, and is heard Sundays at 9am and again at 7:30pm. You can also listen to audio on demand on the Family Worship page.

Back to COVID-19 Info, Resources & Encouragement