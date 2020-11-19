 Our Summer Sale Is On Now! – 96five Family Radio

Our Summer Sale Is On Now!

This is a great opportunity to purchase highly discounted airtime to reach the loyal 96five listeners with your strategic marketing message.

By 96five Friday 20 Nov 2020

Whether you want to “Ho Ho Ho” into Christmas or “Go Go Go” into 2021 with a bang!, this is a great opportunity to purchase highly discounted airtime to reach the loyal 96five listeners with your strategic marketing message. Our team look forward to helping, with the best packages to suit your goals and strategy to get there.

Purchase more than $7000 this summer and receive 1 free production + 1 x $500 gift card*

Please note: all prices listed are ex GST

Summer Safety


96five cares for Brisbane families and we want to do whatever we can to keep our listeners safe during summer and the holiday season. Part of our commitment is to produce a series of credits and spots promoting a variety of tips and ideas to stay safe. There are three different series available for sponsorship. (Exclusive limit 1 per month)

Summer Safety 4 Week Sponsorship Package
Sun Safety Tips 90 x 10 sec ROS Sun Safety credits
75 x 30 seconds ROS spots anytime in Summer
Road Safety Tips 90 x 10 sec ROS Road Safety credits
75 x 30 seconds ROS spots anytime in Summer
Water Safety Tips 90 x 10 sec ROS Water Safety credits
75 x 30 seconds ROS spots anytime in Summer

Christmas Trading


Enjoy the Christmas cheer and get your message out during this important trading period!

Festive Season Details
November Trading 75 x 30 second ROS spots
BONUS – 75 x 30 second ROS Spots
December Trading 60 x 30 second BMAD spots
BONUS – 60 x 30 second BMAD Spots

Special Summer


(can be used until 31st March 2021)
Enjoy the Christmas cheer of a discounted package and have the chance to use the airtime over Christmas or before the 31st March 2021 PLUS you get so many BONUSES you’ll think it’s Christmas already!

Summer Season Details
Summer Sun (limit 2 per client) 50 x 30 second ROS spots
BONUS – 10 x 30 second BTA Spots
BONUS – 1 x 30 second Production
BONUS – $200 Gift Card
Summer Heat (limit 2 per client) 50 x 30 second BMAD spots
BONUS – 15 x 30 second BTA Spots
BONUS – 1 x 30 second Production
BONUS – $300 Gift Card
Summer Sizzler (limit 2 per client) 100 x 30 second ROS spots
BONUS – 20 x 30 second BTA pots
BONUS – 1 x 30 second Production
BONUS – $400 Gift Card

Retail Sale Packages


Over the next few months there are a number of focal points on the Retail Calendar. 96five has developed some Targeted Retail Packages to help drive traffic to your business or website during these special occasions.

Sale Package Details
BMAD Module
(1 week, 6am–7pm)		 5 x 30 second BMAD spots a day (7 days a week)
ROS Module
(1 week, 5am–midnight)		 5 x 30 second ROS spots a day (7 days a week)

Or call our Account Managers on 3552 0965 to discuss these opportunities.

ROS spots (5am to midnight), BMAD spots (6am to 7pm), BTA spots (24/7)
*$500 gift card not included with the “Summer Sun, Heat and Sizzler Packages”. Other T&Cs apply

Related Articles

96five’s Beat the Tax Man Sale is here!!!

Christmas in July Sponsorship Specials are Here!!!

Help 96five Sponsor A Village With Compassion!

How Your Sponsorship Can Help A Child Like Jericho

96five Email Updates

Get more news like this delivered straight to your inbox!
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

  • Get daily encouragement straight to your inbox

  • LifeWords will encourage you every day with a piece of Scripture and a practical application to your life from 96five's David Reay!

More from 96five Family Radio

96five’s Building Hope Appeal Begins Monday

Our Summer Sale Is On Now!

Refugee Overcomes Odds & Graduates High School

The Greatest Gift You Could Imagine

Nut-free Chocolate Birthday Cake

Exclusive Miffy Exhibition Hits Brisbane

Russell Williams – Life After Death

Queensland Symphony Orchestra is Sharing the Joy