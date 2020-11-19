Our Summer Sale Is On Now! – 96five Family Radio

This is a great opportunity to purchase highly discounted airtime to reach the loyal 96five listeners with your strategic marketing message.

By 96five Friday 20 Nov 2020

Whether you want to “Ho Ho Ho” into Christmas or “Go Go Go” into 2021 with a bang!, this is a great opportunity to purchase highly discounted airtime to reach the loyal 96five listeners with your strategic marketing message. Our team look forward to helping, with the best packages to suit your goals and strategy to get there.



Purchase more than $7000 this summer and receive 1 free production + 1 x $500 gift card*

Please note: all prices listed are ex GST

Summer Safety



96five cares for Brisbane families and we want to do whatever we can to keep our listeners safe during summer and the holiday season. Part of our commitment is to produce a series of credits and spots promoting a variety of tips and ideas to stay safe. There are three different series available for sponsorship. (Exclusive limit 1 per month)

Summer Safety 4 Week Sponsorship Package Sun Safety Tips 90 x 10 sec ROS Sun Safety credits

75 x 30 seconds ROS spots anytime in Summer Road Safety Tips 90 x 10 sec ROS Road Safety credits

75 x 30 seconds ROS spots anytime in Summer Water Safety Tips 90 x 10 sec ROS Water Safety credits

75 x 30 seconds ROS spots anytime in Summer

Christmas Trading



Enjoy the Christmas cheer and get your message out during this important trading period!

Festive Season Details November Trading 75 x 30 second ROS spots

BONUS – 75 x 30 second ROS Spots December Trading 60 x 30 second BMAD spots

BONUS – 60 x 30 second BMAD Spots

Special Summer



(can be used until 31st March 2021)

Enjoy the Christmas cheer of a discounted package and have the chance to use the airtime over Christmas or before the 31st March 2021 PLUS you get so many BONUSES you’ll think it’s Christmas already!

Summer Season Details Summer Sun (limit 2 per client) 50 x 30 second ROS spots

BONUS – 10 x 30 second BTA Spots

BONUS – 1 x 30 second Production

BONUS – $200 Gift Card Summer Heat (limit 2 per client) 50 x 30 second BMAD spots

BONUS – 15 x 30 second BTA Spots

BONUS – 1 x 30 second Production

BONUS – $300 Gift Card Summer Sizzler (limit 2 per client) 100 x 30 second ROS spots

BONUS – 20 x 30 second BTA pots

BONUS – 1 x 30 second Production

BONUS – $400 Gift Card

Retail Sale Packages



Over the next few months there are a number of focal points on the Retail Calendar. 96five has developed some Targeted Retail Packages to help drive traffic to your business or website during these special occasions.

Sale Package Details BMAD Module

(1 week, 6am–7pm) 5 x 30 second BMAD spots a day (7 days a week) ROS Module

(1 week, 5am–midnight) 5 x 30 second ROS spots a day (7 days a week)

Business Name *

Contact Person *

Phone/Mobile # *

Email *

Message

Or call our Account Managers on 3552 0965 to discuss these opportunities.

ROS spots (5am to midnight), BMAD spots (6am to 7pm), BTA spots (24/7)

*$500 gift card not included with the “Summer Sun, Heat and Sizzler Packages”. Other T&Cs apply